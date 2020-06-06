MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-10-13-16-30
(six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, thirty)
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Portland mayor bans CS gas except as last resort
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Mayor of Portland, Oregon, orders police not to use CS gas except as last resort— Atlanta protests punctuated by music take…
National
Crowd clogs Golden Gate Bridge amid marches for George Floyd
A diverse crowd of thousands of demonstrators outraged by the death of George Floyd tied up San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge with the acquiescence of authorities on Saturday, another sign of how their message has resonated even with law enforcement officials in recent days.
National
The Latest: Arizona university to start, end fall term early
Northern Arizona University will start and end its fall semester earlier this year, hoping to mitigate the spread ofthe coronavirus.
Nation
Police unions present a significant hurdle in push for reforms
Politicians tempted to cross police unions have long feared being labeled soft on crime by the unions, or more serious consequences.
Nation
Protesters flood streets in huge, peaceful push for change
Tens of thousands of protesters streamed into the nation's capital and other major cities Saturday in another huge mobilization against police brutality and racial injustice, while George Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown by mourners who waited hours for a glimpse of his golden coffin.