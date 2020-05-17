MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
08-13-14-23-29
(eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Elvis Presley's Graceland set to reopen this week in Memphis
Elvis Presley's Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
National
US, European leaders weigh reopening risks without a vaccine
On a weekend when many pandemic-weary people emerged from weeks of lockdown, leaders in the U.S. and Europe weighed the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions knowing that a vaccine could take years to develop.
National
The Latest: Canadian jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Arthur crawled closer to the North Carolina coast on Sunday evening, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:6-0-9-9(six, zero, nine, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500