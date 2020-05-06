MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-06-19-21-29
(three, six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Bug experts dismiss worry about US 'murder hornets' as hype
unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee.
National
Trump administration buries detailed CDC advice on reopening
The Trump administration shelved a document created by the nation's top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak.
National
US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans
The number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, and a growing portion are Mexican citizens, according to federal data.
Variety
Advocates warn of more immigrant deaths without ICE action
More people will die of the coronavirus in U.S. immigration custody unless the Trump administration rapidly improves conditions and releases more detainees, lawyers and advocates warned Thursday, following the first confirmed virus-related death of a detainee.
Variety
4th person charged in fatal shooting of guard over face mask
Authorities charged a fourth person Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Michigan security guard who had refused to let a customer inside a store without a face mask during the coronavirus outbreak.