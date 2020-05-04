MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-04-06-11-17
(one, four, six, eleven, seventeen)
Variety
Brother of airman facing murder charge arrested in Arizona
The brother of a man charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher has been arrested after he flew to Arizona to pick up what he thought was a rifle used in the killing, authorities said Monday.
Variety
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy on Monday as Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown started to ease, while the U.S. took…
Variety
Man accused in fire at party that killed 36 freed over virus
A man facing a second trial after a fire killed 36 partygoers at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse he's accused of illegally converting into a cluttered artists enclave was released from jail Monday over coronavirus concerns.
TV & Media
NBC News chief Andy Lack out in corporate restructuring
NBC News chief Andy Lack is out following a corporate restructuring announced Monday that places Telemundo executive Cesar Conde in charge of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.
Variety
Carnival Cruise Line says it's canceling Alaska sailings
Carnival Cruise Line is canceling its sailings to Alaska this summer, a company spokesperson said Monday. The move adds to the mounting woes facing the state's tourism industry amid coronavirus concerns.