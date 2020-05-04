MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-12-16-28-29
(six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-03-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-13-16(one, three, four, five, six, seven, nine,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:09-13-20-28-35-39, Doubler: N(nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:12-18-21-24-29(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $43,000¶ Maximum…
National
The Latest: New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation's nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims of inadequate care.