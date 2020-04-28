MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-07-08-21-24
(five, seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak
Navy sailors who have been quarantined on Guam for weeks will begin moving back to the USS Theodore Roosevelt Tuesday night, U.S. officials said. A coronavirus outbreak sidelined the aircraft carrier in late March.
Variety
Feds: Inmate who gave birth while on ventilator dies
A pregnant inmate whose baby was delivered by cesarean section while she was on a ventilator after being hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms has died in federal custody, the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday.
National
Lawsuit: US citizens with immigrant spouses should get help
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund has sued the federal government over its denial of coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers.
National
Ex-NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume wins Maryland seat in Congress
Democrat Kweisi Mfume won a special election Tuesday to finish the term of the late Elijah Cummings, retaking a Maryland congressional seat Mfume held for five terms before leaving to lead the NAACP.
Nation
Easing lockdowns makes day-to-day choices more complicated
Around the world, confirmed infections stood at more than 3 million — including 1 million in the U.S.