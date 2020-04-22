MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-04-11-25-28
(two, four, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Trump 'disagrees strongly' with Georgia's plan to reopen
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he "disagreed strongly" with the decision by Georgia's Republican governor to reopen salons, gyms and other nonessential businesses later this week, saying, "It's just too soon."
Calif. health officials find earlier virus deaths
It underscored shortcomings in the nation's surveillance system for detecting outbreaks.
Under pressure, Harvard says it will reject US relief aid
Harvard University announced Wednesday it will turn down $8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive.
Mayor called reckless for urging Vegas to test reopening
Nevada officials condemned comments Wednesday by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman after she called for casinos and other nonessential businesses to reopen and suggested the city could serve as a test case to measure the impact during the coronavirus pandemic. One local official called her comments "reckless and dangerous" and another described them as an "embarrassment."
New virus timeline: California had 2 deaths weeks earlier
Two people with the coronavirus died in California as much as three weeks before the U.S. reported its first death from the disease in late February — a gap that a top health official said Wednesday may have led to delays in issuing stay-at-home orders in the nation's most populous state.