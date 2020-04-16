MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-17-18-20-26
(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
