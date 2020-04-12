Variety

Amid some signs of hope that the coronavirus infection rate is plateauing, New York is still wrapping up its worst week in deaths so far since the outbreak began. Officials announced Sunday that the daily death toll for the state topped 700 in the state for the sixth straight day. Meantime, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo remained at odds over the mayor's plan to close city schools for the rest of the academic year, with Cuomo calling it too early to make that call.