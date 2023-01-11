MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
04-07-11-20-29
(four, seven, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Variety
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.
Nation
Carmichael kicks off Globes, plunging straight into scandal
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee, as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.
Nation
List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Nation
Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts
Los Angeles prosecutors will retry "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson on three rape counts after a hopelessly deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial in November.