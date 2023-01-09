MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
04-06-12-14-25
(four, six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100
Bernard Kalb, a former television reporter for CBS and NBC who quit his job as a State Department spokesman to protest a U.S. government disinformation campaign against Libya, died Sunday. He was 100.
Nation
Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.