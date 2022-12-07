MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
07-08-23-26-28
(seven, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Italy's La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests
Italy's most treasured opera house, Teatro alla Scala, opened its new season Wednesday with the Russian opera "Boris Godunov," against the backdrop of Ukrainian protests that the cultural event is a propaganda win for the Kremlin during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
World
Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91
French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his historical work on the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and a novel depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum in India, has died. He was 91.
Eat & Drink
Iconic Chinese bakery will close after nearly 40 years in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood
Plus: Restaurants expanding hours and East Side Bar will close before the holidays.
Stage & Arts
Apple Valley High School grad Erik Jensen makes his Broadway debut
He plays an art gallery owner in "The Collaboration."
Variety
Interracial marriages to get added protection under new law
One day in the 1970s, Paul Fleisher and his wife were walking through a department store parking lot when they noticed a group of people looking at them. Fleisher, who is white, and his wife, who is Black, were used to "the look." But this time it was more intense.