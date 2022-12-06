MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
03-15-18-19-20
(three, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $41,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
38 women accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit
More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse.
Politics
Outgoing elections head in key Nevada county details threats
Heading into this year's midterms, the elections director in the largest county in one of the nation's most important battleground states had a lot on his mind.
Nation
Cosby, NBC, studio face new sex abuse lawsuit from 5 in NY
Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian — and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse.
Nation
Reviews find misuse of COVID-19 hotel stays by prison staff
There are at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic, including a staffer who booked a room to attend a wedding, according to continuing state investigations.
Sports
Hakimi's 'Panenka' penalty advances Morocco at World Cup
The sheer audacity. The simple execution. And then … delirium.