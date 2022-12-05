MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
08-09-13-20-27
(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
Nation
Cawthorn broke rules over 'meme' crypto, told to pay $14K
Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules.
Nation
38 women accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit
More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse.
Nation
Greek Orthodox church at World Trade Center opens at last
More than two decades after a tiny Greek Orthodox church in lower Manhattan was destroyed by the falling south tower of the World Trade Center, that church's far grander replacement opened to the public this week in an elevated park overlooking the rebuilt trade center's memorial plaza.
Politics
Outgoing elections head in key Nevada county details threats
Heading into this year's midterms, the elections director in the largest county in one of the nation's most important battleground states had a lot on his mind.
Nation
Cosby, NBC, studio face new sex abuse lawsuit from 5 in NY
Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian — and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse.