MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
05-11-13-15-27
(five, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Markets in holding pattern ahead of election, inflation data
Wall Street is essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday with Americans heading to the polls to vote in the midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation, with more data on that front arriving this week.
Business
Game time: California to decide duel sports betting measures
The gaming industry and Native American tribes are betting big on dueling ballot measures to legalize sports gambling in California, but voters going to the polls Tuesday may not want a piece of the action.
Home & Garden
Curious young herons hang out on deck
Young birds are still learning about their world and might show up in odd places as they explore.
Sports
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a "damage in the mind" in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
Nation
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales and it's likely that the results won't be known until later Tuesday, officials said.