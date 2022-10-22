MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
08-14-15-20-29
(eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Ukraine orchestra's leader debuts at Met with Russian opera
It's been quite a year for conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, forming an orchestra from scratch, leading it on a 12-city tour, and then as soon as it disbanded going straight to the Metropolitan Opera to prepare for an opening-week debut.