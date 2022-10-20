MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
06-07-27-28-31
(six, seven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Concussion lawsuit against NCAA could be first to reach jury
LOS ANGELES — A lawsuit alleging the NCAA failed to protect a former University of Southern California football player from repetitive head trauma is nearing…
Variety
Latest Harvey Weinstein trial seats jury of 9 men, 3 women
A jury of nine men and three women was seated Thursday in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and opening statements are set for Monday.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: