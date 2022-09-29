MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
12-14-19-26-31
(twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: