MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
06-08-11-14-24
(six, eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Nation
California city nixes desert surf lagoon plan amid drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought.
Sports
Relieved Wild welcome Kaprizov back after summer in Russia
Last summer, a long contract negotiation between Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild — plus the complication of international travel and COVID-19 protocols — put the star left wing's arrival for the start of training camp in question.