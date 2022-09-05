MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
08-11-14-24-31
(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
