MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
05-11-13-21-30
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Summer blockbusters help to fill Minnesota movie theaters
Foot traffic and box-office results have been strong over the last few months.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Witness: R. Kelly manager threatened her over stolen video
A former girlfriend of R. Kelly wept on the witness stand Thursday as she testified that a Kelly business manager told her in 2007 she should have been killed for causing the R&B star so much trouble by stealing a video from a gym bag full of recordings of Kelly having sex with women and girls.