MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
01-04-11-19-29
(one, four, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine)
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Wolves
Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
A federal jury found Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant's widow $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: