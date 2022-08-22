MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
01-07-08-09-12
(one, seven, eight, nine, twelve)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Accuser's mom: R Kelly's threats made her fear for her life
A mother whose daughter prosecutors say R. Kelly sexually abused starting when she was 14 told jurors Monday at the singer's federal trial that she lied to a state grand jury 20 years ago, in part because she and her husband felt threatened by Kelly and feared for their lives if they told the truth.