MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
07-09-20-26-27
(seven, nine, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Sports
Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers
Nathan Eovaldi and John Schreiber used their sliders without throwing a pitch. The Boston Red Sox pitchers grabbed their hunks of flattened cardboard and took flight for the traditional slide down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium.