MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
08-14-15-18-22
(eight, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields dies at 85
Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields, who shared his insight into American politics and wit on "PBS NewsHour" for decades, died Saturday. He was 85.
Politics
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble.