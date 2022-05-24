MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
05-09-18-24-28
(five, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Georgia US Senate race will pit Warnock against Walker
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will face Republican football legend Herschel Walker for a coveted Senate seat in Georgia after both handily defeated primary challengers on Tuesday to set up a historic, high-stakes showdown.
Politics
Midterm Updates | Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins primary
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five fellow Republicans in a Georgia primary that tested conservative voters' tolerance of the first-term congresswoman's divisive politics.
Politics
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor
During her two years as President Donald Trump's spokesperson, Sarah Sanders used the White House briefing room to take aim at Democrats on issues such as immigration and crime. She was poised to win the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday after employing the same strategy.
Variety
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
Top administrative leaders for the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in America, said Tuesday that they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.
Business
Golden State-Dallas playoff games score in weekly TV ratings
When the NBA playoffs take the TV court even the most popular shows find the competition daunting.