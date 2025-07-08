Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 3:06AM

1, 1, 6, 6

(one, one, six, six)

