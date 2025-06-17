Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

0, 2, 6, 6

(zero, two, six, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

Things To Do

Music Review: Bruce Springsteen takes seven 'Lost Albums' off the shelf for a new box set

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Wisconsin All or Nothing