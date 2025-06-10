Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

5, 8, 8, 9

(five, eight, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

World

BTS looks to reunite this year as 2 more members finish their military service

K-pop superstars RM and V are the latest members of BTS to be discharged from South Korea's military after fulfilling their mandatory service.

Nation

Weinstein jury set to keep deliberating after tensions spill into public

Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: Highlights from The BET Awards 2025