Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
5, 8, 8, 9
(five, eight, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
5, 8, 8, 9
(five, eight, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
K-pop superstars RM and V are the latest members of BTS to be discharged from South Korea's military after fulfilling their mandatory service.