Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 3:11AM

5, 6, 8, 9, 30

(five, six, eight, nine, thirty)

