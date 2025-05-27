Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
5, 6, 8, 9, 30
(five, six, eight, nine, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
5, 6, 8, 9, 30
(five, six, eight, nine, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Wisconsin All or Nothing" game were: