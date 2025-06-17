Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
0, 6, 9
(zero, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
0, 6, 9
(zero, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the month leading up to the ''Friends'' star's overdose death will plead guilty, according to an agreement filed in court Monday.