Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 12:21AM

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

2, 7, 8

(two, seven, eight)

