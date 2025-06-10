Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
2, 7, 8
(two, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
2, 7, 8
(two, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Kevin Hart kicked off the 2025 BET Awards with a flurry of jokes on Monday, poking fun at everything from celebrity names to slippery afterparties.