Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 12:21AM

1, 2, 5

1, 2, 5

(one, two, five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

