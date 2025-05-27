Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
1, 2, 5
(one, two, five)
Marcel Ophuls, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker whose landmark 1969 documentary ''The Sorrow and the Pity'' shattered the comforting myth that most of France had resisted the Nazis during World War II, has died at 97.