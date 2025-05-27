Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
3, 7, 21, 32, 34
(three, seven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were: