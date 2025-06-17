Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota Gopher 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
12, 31, 33, 38, 39
(twelve, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
12, 31, 33, 38, 39
(twelve, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were: