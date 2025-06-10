Winning numbers drawn in Monday's Minnesota Gopher 5

Things To Do

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:

15, 29, 33, 36, 45

(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-five)

