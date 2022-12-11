MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
07-19-26-34-38-40
(seven, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $13,600,000
