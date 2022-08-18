MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
13-30-36-37-38-48
(thirteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $7,400,000
