MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
25-27-29-30-32-47
(twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes
As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic.
Álvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ
With a destructive barrage of power punches in the waning minutes of a difficult fight, Canelo Álvarez added another achievement to his overflowing list of boxing accomplishments.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday: