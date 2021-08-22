MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
01-19-25-39-43-47
(one, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
IndyCar title race flips to O'Ward in wild race at Gateway
The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident that moved Pato O'Ward to the point after a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Henri thwarts Central Park concert hailing NYC virus rebound
A superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus was cut short because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached.