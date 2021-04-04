MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
12-13-16-38-45-47
(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Business
UK eyes testing out COVID-19 passports at mass gatherings
Britain is planning to test a series of measures including "coronavirus status certifications" over the coming weeks to see if they can allow people to safely return to mass gatherings at sports arenas, nightclubs and concerts.
World
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Pope Francis in his traditional Easter Sunday address denounced as "scandalous" how armed conflicts continue to rage even as the coronavirus pandemic has triggered severe social and economic suffering and swollen the ranks of the poor.
World
Iran spy TV show ignites controversy for 2nd season
A controversial Iranian TV spy thriller is once again generating buzz in the Islamic Republic, drawing the ire of government officials and complaints from viewers Sunday over alleged censorship in the second season finale.
Business
Insider Q&A: Marcus & Millichap CEO on 2021 property market
After a horrible 2020 that saw many tenants fall behind on rent or go belly up, commercial property landlords are seeing signs of improvement this year, including a jump in hiring by restaurants, bars and retailers.
Business
Training opens 'a window of hope' for Albanian rug-weavers
Hate Ora has been weaving carpets and rugs for more than half a century, since learning the craft as a child by sneaking into her aunt's workshop.