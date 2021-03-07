MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
13-21-26-35-44-49
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity
Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate "transformational change" and reforms.
Business
The Latest: UK students off to class backed by virus tests
British children are gearing up to return to school on Monday after a two-month closure, part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a plan to get the country to "start moving closer to a sense of normality."
Coronavirus
Workers worry about safety, stress as states ease mask rules
As more jurisdictions join Texas, Mississippi and other states in lifting mask mandates and easing restrictions on businesses, many essential workers express concerns.
World
Swiss seen backing proposal to ban face coverings in public
Swiss voters appeared on course Sunday to narrowly approve a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters.
Nation
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.