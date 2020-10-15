MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
15-17-19-27-37-43
(fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore agree to new travel bubble
Hong Kong and Singapore say they have agreed to a bilateral air travel bubble, re-establishing travel links as coronavirus infections in both cities decline.
Variety
Does the flu vaccine affect my chances of getting COVID-19?
Does the flu vaccine affect my chances of getting COVID-19?The flu vaccine protects you from seasonal influenza, not the coronavirus — but avoiding the flu…
TV & Media
Rudolph and his nose-so-bright into auction will take flight
Rudolph and his still-shiny nose are getting a new home, and it's bound to be a lot nicer than the Island of Misfit Toys.
Music
Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations
Broadway's coronavirus-shortened season is getting an awards process that reflects this tumultuous year — incomplete, seemingly unfair and filled with loss.
National
California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger
More than 50,000 utility customers were without power and others around California were urged to conserve electricity Thursday in the midst of a fall heat wave that brought another round of extreme wildfire danger.