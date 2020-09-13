MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
07-24-34-36-47-48
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
