MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
15-16-17-26-42-44
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, President Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, President Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
In recordings, Trump's sister says he 'has no principles'
President Donald Trump's older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of recordings released Saturday, at one point saying of the president, "He has no principles."
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, Aug. 23, the 236th day of 2020. There are 130 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On August 23,…
National
AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage
Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays, of up to several months, in getting this year's most crucial back-to-school supplies: the laptops and other equipment needed for online learning, an Associated Press investigation has found.
National
AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage
Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays, of up to several months, in getting this year's most crucial back-to-school supplies: the laptops and other equipment needed for online learning, an Associated Press investigation has found.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:15-16-17-26-42-44(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million