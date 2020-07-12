MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
14-15-20-32-34-48
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
