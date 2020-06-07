MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
02-06-09-10-26-29
(two, six, nine, ten, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Flash bang, pepper spray disperses Seattle crowd
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Police use flash bang devices, pepper spray to disperse Seattle protesters— Mayor of Portland, Oregon, orders police not to use CS…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:5-0-7(five, zero, seven)10-12-22-39-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2(ten, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:10-12-22-39-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2(ten, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six;…
Nation
Massive, peaceful protests across US demand police reform
Massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality filled some of the nation's most famous cityscapes Saturday, with tens of thousands of people marching peacefully in scenes that were more often festive than tense.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:01-17-38-68-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2(one, seventeen, thirty-eight, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball:…