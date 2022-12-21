Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000