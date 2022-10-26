ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Review: Carrie Underwood rocks Target Center but insists that she's still country
There was a lot of vocal overkill but still satisfying nuances from the queen of modern country music.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: