ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty, forty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a "dangerous act" of retaliation before confronting him afterward.
Variety
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment
Black-white disparities exist in fertility medicine, reflected in life-and-death outcomes for babies, according to a large study of U.S. births.
Nation
Lawyer: Cardi B 'humiliated' man with racy image on mixtape
A self-described family man with a distinctive back tattoo felt humiliated after Cardi B allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art, his lawyer said during opening arguments Tuesday.
Sports
Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner
Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.
Sports
Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic.